BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma HITS Akash Dadlani; Will he get EVICTED?

: Let the drama begin in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 know that last week Sapna Choudhary got evicted and after coming out of the show, she seemed to be quite happy.Now in the new week, some may have thought that Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma will reconcile their friendship. But scene has changed completely. In a new Bigg Boss sneak peak video, the argument between friends turned foes increases to a level it got physical.It starts with Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani standing in the kitchen when Shilpa calls Puneesh over there. Arshi then taunts Shilpa saying, “Aur Hiten Tejwani inke saath dance kar raha hai, sharm aani chahiye, doosron ki cheezein churati ho. Apna khud ka kuch karke dikhao, maa lagti ho uski maa.”Then Akash is making his breakfast and says to Puneesh, “Chal bhaad me jaye mujhe parvah nahi hai.”Puneesh reciprocates by saying, “Mujhe bhi parvah nai hai, apna anda bna or anda khan.”Fight gets uglier when Puneesh calls Akash ‘Retard’ and throws away his breakfast. He also tried to beat him up with slipper.Check out this video:Who you think is right in Puneesh and Akash’s fight?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.