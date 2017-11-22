BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma gets into UGLY FIGHT with Bandagi Kalra

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going high only on drama and fight and not entertainment. This week, nominations happened in a different style and Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma got nominated.Luxury Budget Task has started for this week and it is called, ‘BB Court’ where Sapna and Bandagi become judge, and hear the divorce case of Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan, who are married in the task. Hina becomes Hiten’s sister and lawyer and Vikas is Arshi’s brother and lawyer.But during this, something unexpected happened. Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who are most of the time seen getting close or having fun, were fighting with each other.In the video, Bandagi tells Puneesh that Hina is making him look bad in front of Sapna, but Puneesh tells Bandagi not to talk to him in that tone.Bandagi says, “Hina Khan kon lagti hai tumhari jo uske saath baati kri.”Puneesh retorts saying, “Koi nai lagti, aap mere upar aise chadh ke kyu aa rahe ho.”Puneesh also said, “Mujhe mat daanto, aisa lag ra hai k aap meri class lga rahe ho.”Check out the video of Puneesh and Bandagi fighting:Well, this is the first fight of Bigg Boss couple. Let’s see if they sort out after this.Stay tuned fall Bigg Boss news and updates.