Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma gets a SURPRISE GIFT from Bandgi Kalra on his birthday

Another luxury task is going in the house and the show is closing to an end. Contestants celebrated Puneesh Sharma's birthday in a very special way.Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's affair is already known to everyone and their romance during the show made headlines everywhere.December 27 is Puneesh Sharma's birthday and guess what Bandgi did for him? Well! His ladylove Bandagi made a cake with Bread & Butter for Puneesh! She made a smile & wrote I Love You on the cake. Bigg Boss agreed to send the surprise to Puneesh.Evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra's surprise gift for her love Puneesh Sharma on his birthday/Image- Twitter@BiggBossThough Puneesh didn't get a chance to meet Bandgi on his birthday but was overwhelmed with Bandgi's 'love cake'.