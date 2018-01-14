BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma EVICTED just before GRAND FINALE

: Only few hours to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 and here is the breaking news from Bigg Boss 11 house.As until yesterday we all knew it that now only 4 finalists are left in the house, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.Now the latest breaking news is that Puneesh Sharma has got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11. According to sources, Puneesh was the one who got the least number of votes and he was evicted from the house 8 hours ago.Twitter handle Khabri too tweeted about this and also updated an image of Puneesh Sharma after coming out of Bigg Boss.Check this out:Now, Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has got its Top 3 finalists, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.It will be interesting to see who gets to make it to Top 2 and then finally takes the Bigg Boss 11 trophy home.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.