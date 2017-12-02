BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma cracks a RAPE joke and it is DISTURBING



Puneesh : Yeh Jo Rape horaha tha is with Condom tha, but beech mein phat Gaya tha..



Such a shameful words, making joke of Rape and Celebs like Vikas,Hiten and Priyank didn't stop him from uttering nonsense..

Is this entertainment @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV #BB11 ? pic.twitter.com/qFPwXdpoUT

— Bowya Madhi ✨ (@bowya8) December 1, 2017

: Bigg Boss 11 contestants have been in news for their comments. We all remember how Priyank Sharma body shamed Shilpa Shinde and then Salman Khan taught him a good lesson on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.Well, let’s talk about Puneesh Sharma, who uses crass and abusive language in the Bigg Boss house, the most. In this week, when luxury budget task was over, all the men of Bigg Boss 11 were sitting in the garden area. They were discussing the task and just then Puneesh related the task to rape.He says, “Yaha se utha yahan khatam. Bhai ek minute, apni taraf se full protection chal rahi thi, matlab yeh jo rape ho raha tha yeh with condom hi tha, par kya karein phat gaya to beech mein.”Check out this clip:Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma are there and laughing on this shameful joke. It is hard to believe that how someone can make joke on a sensitive topic like joke, even if it was to relate it to the task.Puneesh Sharma’s this joke show that he has no moral sense at all. This clip was not aired on Colors TV but it is in Voot in unseen videos.This week Puneesh Sharma has been nominated and let’s see if he gets evicted or not.On a related note, this week in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta became the new captain of the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.