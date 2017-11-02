BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant becomes the NEW CAPTAIN of the house







: Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are now just waiting for Bigg Boss ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. We all know that no team won the Bigg Boss Luxury Budget task this week and all the contestants claimed that Vikas Gupta was the worst performer and was put in Jail with Arshi Khan and Mehjabi Siddiqui.Now comes the Captaincy task. Luv Tyagi was the last captain of the house. Now this week, 3 housemates stood up for the Captaincy.Benafsha Soonawalla, Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma became the Captaincy contenders. As per news in BOC, “For the task, housemates had to support their favourite contender. In order to support their favourite contender, the housemates were asked to feed water to the contestants they don’t want to be captain. Yes, that’s the task. As the buzzer rings, the contestants were asked to drink water. The person who survives till last, becomes the captain. Puneesh Sharma survives and becomes the Captain of the house.”Well, in the first Captaincy task too, Puneesh competed against Vikas Gupta but he lost that time. Until now, Puneesh has garnered attention due to romance with Bandagi Kalra, it will be interesting to see if he plays a fair captain or not.So, the new captain of Bigg Boss 11 house is Puneesh Sharma.Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.