Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma asks Bandgi Kalra to strip!

Controversial TV show Bigg Boss has managed to grab more attention this Season. The house is getting more dramatic by the time.We all know about Puneesh and Bandgi’s closeness is growing up in leaps and bounds. Bandgi and Puneesh have been caught on camera, talking dirty and having romance.Their intimacy has already heated up the house. And now, these videos of this couple are breaking the Internet.Shared by Bigg Boss page on Instagram, these videos will surely make your jaw drop.On the other hand, nomination process is getting worse in the house. Tonight's episode is surely going to be entertaining while Bigg Boss is shown giving Puneesh a chance to get saved from the nominations if he asks Bandgi to strip.Well! check here:Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.