Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi face-off in the ring

: Tussles in the Bigg Boss house have reached another level as contestants have stooped down to new levels.On day 63, contestants Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma face off in the Sultani Akhada. Luv wished if he could get a chance to fight Puneesh in Akhada and beat him. Bigg Boss gives him a chance to announce their fight.Luv Tyagi who has good built body emerges as victorious in Sultani Akhada task. Luv also warns Puneesh that he should play his game rather listening to Bandgi all the time; reacting to this, Puneesh says that he also listens to Hina Khan all the time.During task, Salman Khan becomes empire while Puneesh and Luv fight in the ring. Muscular Luv manages to beat Puneesh and wins the three round Sultani Akhada task with 3-2.Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi in Sultani Akhada task/Image- VootPuneesh is already having tough time during the elimination round as his lady love Bandgi Kalra got eliminated from the house.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.