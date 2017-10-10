BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra's FAKE LOVE after lights go off

: It is Day 9 in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and luxury budget task of ‘Raja Rani Ki Kahaani’ is going on. Hiten Tejwani is the ‘Raja’ who has two queens, ‘Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan’. Other Bigg Boss 11 contestants are the supporters of respective queen.Well, we all know about the ugly fight Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta had yesterday. But somewhere love is also brewing the Bigg Boss house. Cupid has struck Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra.Puneesh and Bandagi are seen spending time with each other in the house but it was their kiss at night which is creating headlines. As the lights went off, Bandagi was going to sleep and Puneesh came, said goodnight. Just then Bandagi leaned her hand and Puneesh gave a peck on her hand.Check out this picture:But we have a doubt about their feelings and the reason is, few days ago, both of them were seen talking about ‘pretending to fall in love with each other’ just to grab some eyeballs.Also in one of the video, Puneesh says, “Hume koi ek do scene in cameras ko dene honge nai to ghar jaane ka number aa jayega. Story build up karni padegi nai to gye”Check out this video:So, are these true feelings or just publicity?Stay tune for all Bigg Boss news and updates.