Bigg Boss 11: Priyank's girlfriend and Ben's boyfriend react on their growing proximity









The most genuine person in the house, lets do our bit to save @benafshasoonawalla ! We love you ❤️ (Voting link in bio) #beeforthewin



A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on







A post shared by Priyank & Benafsha BiggBoss 11 (@priyank.benafsha) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:06am PDT











A post shared by Priyank & Benafsha BiggBoss 11 (@priyank.benafsha) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:46am PST





Friendships turning into love stories are not new inside Bigg Boss' house, but outside the house they do tend to raise many eyebrows. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla's boyfriend Varun Sood however denied that he is even a bit bothered by her growing closeness with Priyank Sharma.However quite contrary to Varun's statement, Priyank's girlfriend Divya Agrawal reportedly said that Varun is being insecure with Priyank and Ben's friendship. In an interview given to an entertainment website she said that Varun has been calling her asking questions about Priyank and his behaviour. She said that she has been trying to pacify Varun on the same topic.She however did not refuse that she was perturbed by Priyank's onscreen behaviour. She admitted that she had not expected that Priyank would not acknowledge her on Bigg Boss. She also expressed her shock at Priyank raising a toast to his ex-girlfriend Nikita Nagpal.In a recent development she has expressed a lot on social media with this picture.Earlier in a post Divya had wished Priyank "all the best" for Bigg Boss 11.Ben's boyfriend Varun however reacted sharply to being called insecure. He said that he has utmost faith in his love Benafsha.He later explained that he had called Divya just to inquire if Priyank's attitude towards Ben is the same as that he has towards his other friends. He was reportedly told by Divya that Priyank's attitude towards Benafsha is no different than his attitude towards his other friends.So Varun says he is totally cool with whatever is going on between Ben and Priyank. Let us see if this stays a friendship or turns something more than that.Here are some moments of the budding love of Benafsha and Priyank inside the house.let's wait and watch what is cooking between the two.