BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank stoops to a new low, SLUT SHAMES Arshi Khan

Every week relations change in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 house and every week we get to see new fights between the contestants. As yesterday we told you about the huge fight between Sapna Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde, which was instigated by Akash Dadlani. Now we hear that viewers will witness a new havoc in the house in Bigg Boss luxury budget task.As per the task, complete house will be turned into courtroom and housemates will accuse each other. Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan will be the lawyers.The first one to stand in the witness box as Hina accuses Arshi of 'flirting with all male housemates in Bigg Boss house'. Priyank then further accuses Arshi and says, "Jis tarike se exercise karti hain wahan pe, sabse pehle bolti hain k me kapde faadungi."This makes Arshi angry and she says, "Thookengi ladkiyan tumhare moonh pe, aurat ki izzat nai karte ho. Arshi Khan apne kapde faadegi, tumhare baap ne nahi khareed ke diye." Later on, Arshi is seen crying badly.Priyank on the other hand, is sitting and smiling.Check out this video of Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan fighting:Don't know when this cute guy from MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla turned so demeaning! Priyank talked about 'Respecting women' so many times in Splitsvilla but guess he forgot to bring that value in Bigg Boss house.This week, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma have been nominated. Do you think Priyank should get evicted this week?