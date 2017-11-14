Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason

Nomination process of controversial TV reality show is getting dramatic and tough with every passing week.It gets more exciting this week. A phone booth has been set up and each contestant has to pick the phone to know that he/she is nominated and how to save from the nominations.Bigg Boss further instructs the nominated contestant that if they manage to convince their friend to do the given task, they can save themselves from nomination.Hiten Tejwani saves Akash Dadlani by destroying his family photo gifted by his wife on Diwali. In the nomination process, Bigg Boss tells Hiten if he wants to save himself from the nomination, Priyank has to shave his head.Hiten tells Priyank that don't do it, its fine. But in order to save Hiten, Priyank decides to shave his head. Hina Khan shaves off Priyank's head and hugs him for this sacrifice.Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan shaving off Priyank Sharma's head/Image- Twitter@BiggBossStay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.