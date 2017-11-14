 Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason

Nomination gets tough this week, demands big sacrifices of contestants to save themselves in the game

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 10:03 AM
Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma decides to shave his head off to save Hiten Tejwani/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Bigg Boss 11: Nomination process of controversial TV reality show is getting dramatic and tough with every passing week.

It gets more exciting this week. A phone booth has been set up and each contestant has to pick the phone to know that he/she is nominated and how to save from the nominations.

Bigg Boss further instructs the nominated contestant that if they manage to convince their friend to do the given task, they can save themselves from nomination.

Hiten Tejwani saves Akash Dadlani by destroying his family photo gifted by his wife on Diwali. In the nomination process, Bigg Boss tells Hiten if he wants to save himself from the nomination, Priyank has to shave his head.

Hiten tells Priyank that don't do it, its fine. But in order to save Hiten, Priyank decides to shave his head. Hina Khan shaves off Priyank's head and hugs him for this sacrifice.

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan shaving off Priyank Sharma's head/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan shaving off Priyank Sharma's head/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Narendra Modiji tricked Gujarat for 22 years, ...
INDIA
Viral Sach: Cancer cells 'afraid' of garlic and 'attracted' ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Know how Modi and Trump's meeting important ...