BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal slams HATERS







Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools and accepted by idiots.. will soon clear things and media houses will be sued...

A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:09pm PST





New Delhi: After the stormy entry of Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal in the house of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, talks of the show being rigged started doing rounds.It was being said that Divya and Priyank had broken up before Bigg Boss and that Divya had been paid a huge amount to appear in the show. It was alleged that the makers of the show had paid her a lot to break up on the show as it would increase the TRP of the show.A lot of people started criticising her for what she did onthe show.Now Divya is already under enough stress about Priyank and his fluctuating statements on Bigg Boss and seems in no mood to tolerate rumours.She posted a strong message for all the haters and also for media houses..Last week Divya Agarwal entered the house and said to former that she has broken up with him. She also said that he has hurt her a lot.After she left the house, Priyank broke down in tears and cried badly. Priyank then told Hina that they had broken up before entering Bigg Boss 11.Priyank Sharma has been in controversies over his relationships ever since he entered the house of Bigg Boss. His proximity with ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla had raised eyebrows. Then he talked about his girlfriend in US. However he surprisingly never mentioned Divya with whom he was seen on a national television reality show.