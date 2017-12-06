BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma's girlfriend Divya Agarwal ENTERS Bigg Boss house



Emotions pour out as contestants’ family members and friends give them a surprise visit in the #BB11 house. Stay tuned to watch this heart touching episode! pic.twitter.com/hbuvofOZ7u

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2017

: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is going to witness a lot of emotions . In a major surprise for the contestants, their relatives and friends of the contestants will come to meet them .Reports have it that Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal , Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri Pradhan, Vikas Gupta's mother, Arshi Khan's father, Akash Dadlani's mother and Priyank Sharma's girlfriend Divya Agarwal will enter the house and give the contestants a big surprise.The promos have them screaming and crying as they are overwhelmed by emotions.Amidst all this, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend Divya Agarwal who had recently announced a break up from him after seeing his intimacy with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, also enters the house.Priyank and Divya's love had bloomed during the reality show Splitsvilla 10. When Priyank entered the house as a contestant, Divya used to root for him, but when Priyank refused to acknowledge her on the TV and instead mentioned his ex-girlfriend from USA, Divya was heartbroken. Upon that Priyank and Benafsha's proximity also irked her to some extent.Divya had asked her followers on social media to not look up to them as an ideal couple.If reports are true, the makers of the house had to do a lot of persuading to get her ready to enter the house as she was very reluctant.Now what will be Priyank's reaction? How will Priyank introduce her to people? How will Divya react upon seeing him after so long? Will he answer Divya's questions?It will be quite interesting to see their face-off.Check how the housemates go crazy upon seeing their dear ones.