 BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma was getting EVICTED, not Sapna Choudhary!
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma was getting EVICTED, not Sapna Choudhary!

BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma was getting EVICTED, not Sapna Choudhary!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary got the highest votes last week.

Updated: 28 Nov 2017 01:29 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma was getting EVICTED, not Sapna Choudhary!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: In Colors TV show ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Bigg Boss 11, eviction of Sapna Choudhary was quite shocking. As per host of Bigg Boss 11 Salman Khan, Sapna got the least votes out of Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Salman Khan informed Shilpa on Saturday that she is already safe, so the contestants who in danger zone were, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary. But do you know that Sapna was safe?




As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “Sapna's supporters were running ads in every newspaper of Haryana urging people to vote for her. So it was hard to believe that she received the least number of votes.”

Now, according to news in Amar Ujala, Sapna Choudhary got more votes than Hina, Priyank and Shilpa. And the decision of elimination was taken on the basis of content and not votes.

Check out this screenshot by Amar Ujala:

Sapna screenshot

However, we do not know that how much this poll is authentic.

Do you think Priyank Sharma should have got eliminated instead of Sapna Choudhary?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

