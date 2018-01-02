Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma to star in Naagin 3?

New Delhi: Priyank Sharma. who was evicted last week from Colors TV reality show last week, is reportedly going to be the lead actor of the third season of Ekta Kapoor's superhit series Naagin 3.Rumours ran rife that Priyank will play the lead role against Krystle D'Souza, when he was inside the house of Bigg Boss.Now that he is out, he has finally responded to the news. According to the reports of Tellybuzz Priyank was surprised on this question. He said that he is totally unaware of it and he is getting to hear about it only through the media. He further added that he would be overwhelmed if this would be true. But since he doesn't really know about it , all he can do is hope for the best.Priyank who shot to stardom with youth reality programmes like MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla , remained controversy's favourite child in the house of Bigg Boss. He attacked Akash Dadlani and was out of the show in the first week itself. Then he made a wild card entry and stirred a lot of gossips outside in his second innings.If Priyank gets the role in Naagin 3, it would definitely be the biggest break for him.Krystle DSouza's name has already been finalised for the third season.