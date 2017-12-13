BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'



New Delhi: This week's luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11 , the BB Lab Task, once again took a serious turn when Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan slammed Vikas Gupta.Earlier in the task we saw Vikas venting out his anger on the two contestants. This time, Hina and Vikas both took turns to lash out at Vikas.While Hina grills him for calling her an instigator and for not knowing how to talk to women , Priyank slams him for numerous reasons.From questioning his friendship to commenting on his relationships, Priyank took Vikas to task for all the times he irked him in the show.Priyank said that Vikas is nobody to comment on his friendship with Benafsha, when Benafsha and his 'love' do not have any problem with it. He also slammed Vikas for calling his and Divya Agarwal's relation fake. He said that Vikas has not only insulted him but has also maligned Divya's image by saying so.He said that Vikas should not have any problem with Hina and his friendship when Hina's boyfriend Rocky does not have a problem.Commenting on his mindset, Hina said to Vikas: "tum apni gandi soch apne paas rakho"Check the video here.