 BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'

BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'

Vikas Gupta gets slammed in luxury budget task .

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 02:44 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'

Vikas gets slammed in BB Lab task. Image: Twitter (ColorsTV)

New Delhi: This week's luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11 , the BB Lab Task, once again took a serious turn when Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan slammed Vikas Gupta.

Earlier in the task we saw Vikas venting out his anger on the two contestants. This time, Hina and Vikas both took turns to lash out at Vikas.

While Hina grills him for calling her an instigator and for not knowing how to talk to women , Priyank slams him for numerous reasons.

From questioning his friendship to commenting on his relationships, Priyank took Vikas to task for all the times he irked him in the show.

Priyank said that Vikas is nobody to comment on his friendship with Benafsha, when Benafsha and his 'love' do not have any problem with it. He also slammed Vikas for calling his and Divya Agarwal's relation fake. He said that Vikas has not only insulted him but has also maligned Divya's image by saying so.

He said that Vikas should not have any problem with Hina and his friendship when Hina's boyfriend Rocky does not have a problem.

Commenting on his mindset, Hina said to Vikas: "tum apni gandi soch apne paas rakho"

Check the video here.

 

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story SHELL SHOCKING! Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS prove he is GUILTY in RAPE CASE

trending now

INDIA
Jharkhand MLAs organise 'kissing competition', kick up controversy
INDIA
Indian-origin student hires underage girl for sex, sentenced 10 months ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know the real reasons of price hike ...