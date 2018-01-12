BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma makes VOTE appeal for this FINALIST

: With Grand Finale just 2 days away, ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are busy in making vote appeals for their favorite contestant.Many TV celebs and actors are making vote appeal for Vikas Gupta and some Bigg Boss 11 contestants are supporting Shilpa Shinde.Priyank Sharma who stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a good enough time, is planning a vacation with his close friend Hina Khan. Priyanka and Hina became quite good friends in the reality show. However at the end, they had a fight and Priyank was seen supporting Vikas Gupta more.Now Priyank is making vote appeal on Instagram but for Hina Khan, not Vikas Gupta. In an Instagram post, Priyank wrote, “And we were there together inside the house and we will be together outside the house too . Can't wait to see you soon and plan a vacation trip with everyone 💁🏻‍♂️ guys vote for this girl too . ASAP ASAP ASAP ! @realhinakhan @colorstv @endemolshineind #friendsforever.”Check out this sweet post by Priyank for Hina:Although, Priyank also posted picture with Vikas to urge fans to vote for him.Check out the post:But Priyank is surely looking forward for a vacation with Hina Khan.Hina Khan has garnered a lot of controversies in Bigg Boss 11 and this surely has affected her fan following. But she has reached in Top 4, will she win the show?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.