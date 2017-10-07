BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash Dadlani twice







: The first Saturday of Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be nothing less than a shock. At first we hear that Zubair Khan has gone on hunger strike, then we got to know that Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani had a physical fight in which Akash got badly hurt.Now be ready to get the shock of your life. As per latest Bigg Boss updates, not Vikas but Priyank slapped Akash and that too twice. MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Priyank interfered in Vikas and Akash’s fight and he slapped Akash very hard.Immediately Bigg Boss took action and now Priyank Sharma is out of the house. His journey in the Bigg Boss house has finally ended and it is a shock for many of Priyank’s ardent fans. Just when we thought that he might go till the end because of his popularity, all came to end. But it has all been done because Priyank was wrong when he slapped Akash rapper.How will host Salman Khan react to this on weekend ka vaar? Will the all nominated contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Jyoti Kumari get safe because of this?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss and TV news.