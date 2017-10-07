 BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash Dadlani twice
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash Dadlani twice

BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash Dadlani twice

Not Vikas Gupta, but Priyank Sharma slapped Akash and guess what? He has been kicked out of Bigg Boss 11 now.

By: || Updated: 07 Oct 2017 06:47 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash Dadlani twice

MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla famePriyank Sharma in Bigg Boss 11 house

New Delhi: The first Saturday of Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be nothing less than a shock. At first we hear that Zubair Khan has gone on hunger strike, then we got to know that Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani had a physical fight in which Akash got badly hurt.

Now be ready to get the shock of your life. As per latest Bigg Boss updates, not Vikas but Priyank slapped Akash and that too twice. MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Priyank interfered in Vikas and Akash’s fight and he slapped Akash very hard.



As earlier we exclusively revealed, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani got into an ugly fight that left everyone in shock. It’s only a week and the contestants are losing their temper like anything. Vikas Gupta abused and got into a heated argument with Akash after he addressed him ‘gay’. Akash questioned Vikas’ se*xuality, which created a huge ruckus in the house and things went uncontrollable. Now, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, in a shocking turn of events, Priyank Sharma jumped into Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani’s fight. Yes, Priyank interfered in Vikas and Akash’ fight and also slapped rapper Akash. Yes, Akash was slapped not once but twice by Priyank. Immediately, Bigg Boss took action and guess what? Priyank Sharma has been thrown out of the house! #bb11 #biggboss11 #bigboss11 #salmankhan #salman #colorstv #colors #bigboss #spoilers #news #sneakpeak #war #arguments #fight #war #vikasgupta #priyank


A post shared by bigg boss 11 (inside story) (@biggboss11.scoop) on











Immediately Bigg Boss took action and now Priyank Sharma is out of the house. His journey in the Bigg Boss house has finally ended and it is a shock for many of Priyank’s ardent fans. Just when we thought that he might go till the end because of his popularity, all came to end. But it has all been done because Priyank was wrong when he slapped Akash rapper.



#priyanksharma


A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyaanksharmaaa_) on



















How will host Salman Khan react to this on weekend ka vaar? Will the all nominated contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Jyoti Kumari get safe because of this?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss and TV news.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: WEEKEND KA VAAR! Salman Khan’s warning leaves Zubair Khan in HOSPITAL; Contestant makes EMERGENCY EXIT

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma KICKED OUT for SLAPPING Akash ...
INDIA
GST Council reduces tax rates on 27 goods, approves quarterly ...
VIDEO
Doklam is ours, do not question troops deployment, says ...