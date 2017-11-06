BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma in an UGLY BRAWL with Arshi Khan; Again passes PERSONAL COMMENTS

: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma definitely has learned how to be in news or we can say that he knows now how to get footage. Two weeks back when he again entered in the Bigg Boss 11 house, he did some mistakes. The major one was when he told Sapna Choudhary about Arshi Khan’s Pune-Goa scandal. Bigg Boss punished him and Salman Khan also lashed out at him.Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has entered in the new and Priyank Sharma has not learned from his past mistakes. Priyank had an ugly fight with Arshi Khan.Priyank again went personal and commented on Arshi’s clothes. He started the fight by saying, “Aadhe se zyada ghar ko Arshi se baat hi nai karni chahiye.” Then Arshi asks him the reason and he replies that he knows a lot about her.Conversation gets uglier when Priyank says, “Arre dikha mat, dikha dikha ke bahar sharamnak ho rakhe hai log Arshi.”Arshi angrily says that who he is to comment on her dressing and clothes is.Check out the video of Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma fighting:Well, we think Priyank should not have pointed finger on Arshi’s clothes. Let’s see if on Weekend Ka Vaar again Salman Khan grills Priyank Sharma or not.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.