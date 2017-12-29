BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma evicted from the show



New Delhi: Weekend is here again and it is time for eviction in the house of Bigg Boss 11. It may come as a jolt to the fans, but the MTV Roadies stud Priyank Sharma is out of Bigg Boss house.According to reports that are doing rounds on internet and are claiming confirmed news, Luv Tyagi beats Priyank sharma in voting.It may come as a surprise because Luv Tyagi entered the house as a commoner and has surpassed Priyank Sharma, who entered as a celebrity, in terms of popularity.Priyank Sharma shot to prominence with MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. This was Priyank's third reality show. However Priyank's lot of moves in the house backfired and he became controversy's favourite child. Be it his proximity with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, his on screen break-up with Divya Agarwal, body shaming Shilpa and Arshi or slut-shaming Arshi Khan, Priyank invited trouble for himself.However he did work towards building his image in the last weeks of the show and has repaired a lot of damage.Luv on the other hand was seen as a weak contestant and was expected to get eliminated every time he was nominated. However Luv survived all the nominations and has emerged as a strong contestant now.