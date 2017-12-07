BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma CRIES BADLY after meeting Divya Agarwal

: It is going to be an emotional week in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, as the Bigg Boss gave the luxury budget task of this week.In this task, Bigg Boss will ask all the housemates to ‘Freeze’ and they will become statue. Just then one of the family members of a housemate will enter the house and they will say something.Bigg Boss will then release that particular member whose family member will be there. As per the task, Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend or we can say ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal entered the house. It turned out to be very emotional for Priyank.Divya went to Priyank and told him that he has hurt him and she also told him that she has broken up with him as he didn’t even for once mentioned in the show that she is his girlfriend.She said, “Bohat hurt kiya hai tune, bohat ladkiyon ko, including me’.After Divya left, Priyank broke down badly in tears. Vikas Gupta consoled him.Check out these videos:Until in the task, Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Vikas Gupta’s mother, Puneesh’s father entered the show and all this was very emotional for everyone.This week, Arshi Khan became the new captain of the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.