BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma ‘CHEATED’ on Divya Aggarwal, Has a ‘SECRET GIRLFRIEND’ in USA

: Remember few days ago when Vikas Gupta let out Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s big secret. In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta was seen talking to Hina Khan saying that Prince and Yuvika will get married by the end of this year.Now after Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan has let out Priyank’s big secret. Actually in an video, Hina Khan is giving massage to Priyank. Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma are also sitting there. Hina says, “Dekh tel ke saath nahi karungi, camera pe ganda lagega. Kehta hai mat kar mat kar, wahaan USA mein logon ko acha nahi lagta. Aur kisi ne bola wahaan meri jaan hai.”Check out these two videos:As per news in Bollywoodlife, “Girl in the US is named Nikita Nagpal. Priyank was dating her before he met Divya.”Priyank has 10 years of relationship with Nikita Nagpla. But on the other hand, Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Aggarwal was totally shocked by this revelation. Talking to Bollywoodlife, she said, “I am really upset. If he is saying US mein jaan hai toh Mumbai mein kaun hai. If our relationship was just for a show, I would have admitted that. But it’s not like that, at least not from my side”She further said, “See the whole point is that he had a girlfriend earlier and now she has shifted to US. I don’t know if she still exists in his life or no. But the fact that Hina and Hiten are his new friends, and they know about her, and not me, is somewhere disturbing for me. I don’t know what is wrong with Priyank. He has completely changed after going back.”At the end Divya said that she will not believe anything until Priyank says it himself.Well, Priyank Sharma we would also like to know who is your ‘secret jaan’ and why were you with Divya if you already had a girlfriend?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.