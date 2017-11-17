 Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Benafsha MAKE OUT?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Benafsha MAKE OUT?

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Benafsha MAKE OUT?

Bigg Boss 11: Housemates get angry as Priyank and Benfsha share a bed on national television

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 09:40 AM
Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Benafsha MAKE OUT?

Bigg Boss 11 Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma/Image- Voot

New Delhi: Till now everyone was raising eyebrows at the Bandagi and Puneesh's intimate relationship in Bigg Boss house but now its Benfasha and Priyank who are pulling everyone's attention.

Priyank's best friend Vikas Gupta was seen getting mad at him for sharing his bed with Benafsha. Priyank and Benfsha shared a bed and made up according to othe housemates and it didn't go well with all housemates.

Hina, Luv and Vikas expressed their anger at them and advised not to do such things as they are on national television surrounded by cameras all over the house. And, these things can harm their image outside.

Both were seem uncomfortable while giving answers to other housemates. Benafsha claimed that Priyank is her best friend so did she sleep with him.

 



Part 4 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta


A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on






Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: New twist in the show?

trending now

VIDEO
Hardik Patel alleges Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and BJP ...
INDIA
Now what Sri Sri Ravishankar will do? Yogi says, ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Bandagi Kalra was offered CONDOM ad