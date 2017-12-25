BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi nominated for elimination



New Delhi: Last Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan in Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 witnessed an unexpected eviction of Arshi Khan.Now for this week's eviction two contestants have been nominated. According to reports , Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are this week's nominated contestants.They will now have to face the process of voting.The contestants have to enter a nomination dome which is made in the garden area and have to stay in the dome till 42 minutes - without a clock. yes, the contestants who enters the dome will have to keep a track of 42 minutes in his mind and press the buzzer only after 42 minutes. Meanwhile the contestants outside the dome have to distract them from keeping track of time.The first contestant to enter the dome is Puneesh Sharma. Puneesh goes in with a plan of mentally counting 2520 seconds in his mind. Akash Dadlani shouts random numbers to disturb Puneesh's counting.Priyank Sharma enters the dome next and the housemates try to distract him as well.Check out this sneak peek video.This nomination task is also the luxury budget task of this week. If reports are true then get ready to vote for Priyank and Luv.Stay tuned to us for more such updates.