BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma AGAIN BODY SHAMES Shilpa Shinde and loses our RESPECT

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has definitely shown the real faces of everyone. The drama and fights that started from the day 1 are still going on or maybe they have increased. What mainly we have seen in Bigg Boss 11 house is that contestants are targeting each other personally.This week’s luxury budget task in Bigg Boss house made us realize that Priyank Sharma can never change, even after getting slammed from host Salman Khan. Neither Hiten’s team nor Arshi’s team won the ‘BB court’ luxury budget task but then at the end 5 contestants were selected for ‘captaincy task’.During this task, two main groups of the house did a lot of planning and plotting. Akash who was expecting a lot from Puneesh, got betrayed. Akash then broke his friendship with Puneesh Sharma for not standing with him.Hiten Tejwani is the new captain of the house.But during an unseen video clip, Priyank is insulting Shilpa Shinde in front of Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan. Hina says, “Akash ne mera vote nikal diya or Humne Akash ko promise kiya tha use vote krenge.”Priyank says, “Yeh Dirty game hui, voh (Hina) deserving thi, Shilpa Shinde?, that women cannot even run.”Luv stops him but Priyank says, “Arey bhai voh aurat bhaag bhi nai sakti, sand jaisi bodies hain unki. Weight itna gain kr liya hai unhone.”Luv tells Priyank not to say this but he says, “Yeh sach hai.”Check out this video of Priyank Sharma:Well, Priyank Sharma this is high time you start respecting every woman no matter how they look or even dress.We don’t support Priyank Sharma here! Do you?This week, Hina Khan Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharm have been nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.