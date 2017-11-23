BIGG BOSS 11: Popular TV celebrity DIVYANKA TRIPATHI reacts on SHILPA SHINDE'S remark

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has stirred up a fresh controversy with her remarks about the television industry.Shilpa gave a statement generalising all the TV actors that they are all jealous of each other . While her statement might have been based on her personal experience, it is not going down well with the people of the industry.As expected, TV stars who do not concur with Shilpa's statement have started reacting to it. In a major reaction to it, telly-town's topmost actress Divyanka Tripathi has voiced her opinion.What Shilpa terms as jealousy, is what Divyanka calls competition, which prevails in every field.Divyanka reportedly said that she thinks it is not jealousy. It can be termed as competition which is seen in every profession, but it must be healthy. Actors don't look united because they all face diverse problems and issues individually. Their experiences rarely coincide hence expecting them to be in complete sync is irrational.Shilpa Shinde has had a bad experience in the TV industry after her spat with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, in which she was the female lead. Shilpa has been keeping away from TV screen since then.Shilpa is so far a strong contender to win Bigg Boss 11. Her fight and then reconciliation with co-contender Vikas Gupta had been in news lately.