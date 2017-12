: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is all set to give some emotional ‘jhatka’ to the contestants this week. As earlier we told you that this week Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma have got nominated.Now after nominations, it is time for Luxury Budget Task which includes the closed one of Bigg Boss 11 contestants.Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh Shinde, Puneesh Sharma’s love Bandagi Kalra, Priyank Sharma’s mother, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, they all enter the house as new ‘Padosis’.Once again contestants get too emotional but it was Priyank Sharma who was badly in tears. As Priyank’s mom entered the house, he just could not control his tears.Check out this video:Well, we will keep you updated with what the task is. But apart from this, it is going to be interesting to see who will get evicted this week out of best friends Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.