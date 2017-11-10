BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Padosi’ Sabyasachi Satpathy becomes the NEW CAPTAIN

Weekend is here dear readers and it is the day when contestants become ground to earth and confess their mistakes. In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, this week contestants created a shameful history by losing the luxury budget task and reducing the price money to zero.As we told you yesterday that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla was given harsh punishment by Bigg Boss for getting physical with Akash Dadlani. She was sent to jail and was also nominated for eviction for the next week.Now it is time for the Captaincy task. As per news, Bandagi Kalra, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Akash Dadlani competed for Captaincy.According to BOC, “For the task, housemates were given eggs. All the three contenders had their respective nest. Housemates had to choose their favourite contender out of the three and had to put the eggs in their nest.Housemates were supposed to keep eggs in the nest of the contestant they support. Well, housemates left no stone unturned to support their favourite contender. They started using their personal eggs from the luxury budget as well.contestants can break and steal the eggs from the nest of the contender that they do not want to be the captain of the house. Nonetheless, we finally have the new captain of the house and it’s none other than Sabyasachi Satpathy.”So this means, if Sabyasachi stays in the house this week, he is safe from nominations in the coming week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.