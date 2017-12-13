Bigg Boss 11: OMG! You will BURST into LAUGHTER after watching HITEN

It seems latest task of the house is turning into most hilarious part of the show. 'BB Lab' task is tickling the funny bone of everyone.Luv Tyagi made everyone laugh out loud with his hilarious attire - wig, hot pants and oranges on his chest to fake breasts. Priyank shocked everyone donning lingerie and now, its Hiten's turn.In latest Tweet of Bigg Boss, Hiten is seen in 'Woman' avatar and he is killing it. You will burst into laughter after checking out his pictures:Bigg Boss 11 Hiten Tejwani/Image- Twitter@BiggBossNewzBigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@BiggBossIn this latest task, Housemates are divided into two teams - Robots and workers. Puneesh was made scientist to monitor them.Workers' task is to emote the robots while robots have to be emotionless. Luv Tyagi comes out in a hilarious attire - wearing wig, hot pants and oranges on his chest to fake breasts that makes everyone laugh.