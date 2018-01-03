 IGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Voting to be conducted in mall amidst live crowd ?
  IGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Voting to be conducted in mall amidst live crowd ?

IGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Voting to be conducted in mall amidst live crowd ?

Rumours are running rife that the four nominated contestants who lost the ticket to finale will have to walk into a mall and ask people for votes.

Updated: 03 Jan 2018 10:26 PM
IGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Voting to be conducted in mall amidst live crowd ?

The contestants will have to appeal for votes in a shopping mall of Mumbai? Image: Twitter

New Delhi: In a huge twist that just came about in Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, the four nominated contestants who lost the ticket to finale will have to walk into a mall and ask people for votes.

Yes , it is equally surprising for us as well. While we wait for the confirmation of the news, let us tell you that according to reports floating around , the voting is expected to be conducted in any shopping mall of Mumbai. It will be done through a ballot box.

As we have told you earlier that Luv and Puneesh are going to be the winners of the Ticket to Finale task, one of them is a finalist for sure.

The four nominated contestants who lost the task are Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. These four will walk into the mall and make an appeal to the audience to vote for them.

By the end of the round, the contestant who will get the least number of votes will be evicted from the show.







