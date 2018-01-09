BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan CELEBRATE their REUNION this way !

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has raised its entertainment quotient several times with the entry of evicted contestant Arshi Khan.Arshi who had been controversy's favourite child as long as she was inside the house, had many ups and downs with the housemates. However, Vikas Gupta was the only contestant with whom Arshi's tuning remained pleasant throughout the show.After being evicted Arshi also uploaded a video where she was in tears and she said that she was missing her dear friend Vikas Gupta.Now when she has got another chance to be inside the house, she cannot hide her excitement on meeting Vikas Gupta. Vikas and Arshi can be seen singing together the famous friendship song of film Sholay, "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge".Hina Khan is also seen giving them company in their celebration. Apparently, they sing aloud to make Shilpa Shinde known of their excitement.Check the video here.