 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG! This Happened for the FIRST time in Bigg Boss HISTORY
Well! this has happened for the first time when Bigg Boss used English in the show since the Season 1

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan during Luxury Budget task/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss Season 11 is moving towards finale and it sharpened the fight between the contestants as it is going closer to the end.

Each housemate strove to become captain of the house during recent Luxury Budget task in the house.
While discussing her plans how to win the task and be a captain, Hina Khan starts talking with Luv Tyagi in English language only to get interrupted by Bigg Boss.

It is not allowed to talk in English and all housemates are required to have any communication in Hindi only.

Hina rudely ignored Bigg Boss' warning and says 'Whatever'; that didn't go well with Bigg Boss who scolded Hina for reacting this way. Bigg Boss even says, 'So rude of you Hina'. Well! this has happened for the first time when Bigg Boss used English in the show since the Season 1.

Check out the video here:

 



Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

