BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! This commoner contestant has a HUGE fan base in reality

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is undoubtedly the most entertaining show so far. Every contestant has their own set of loyal fans, who with their active participation in voting decide the future of the contestants.Right now we have three celebrity contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta and three commoners Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi.The celebrity contestants have a strong fan base across the country and therefore are less vulnerable if nominated. It is always the common contestant who is at the risk of being evicted in nominations.But things are taking turn and these common contestants too have their own fan base which they have build gradually over the show.Of all, the most remarkable show is put up by Luv Tyagi, who was initially considered a dull contestant by the housemates. With time , Luv has made his own fans.The number of Luv's followers on social media has shot up to 60 k.Recently we came across a video in which a big car rally was seen. The video claimed that to be of Luv's supporters.Loaded in cars with his posters, shouting his name , fans root for Luv Tyagi. Check out this video where Luv's fans are rooting for him.