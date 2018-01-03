 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! The CELEBRITIES and COMMONERS DIVIDE gets STRONGER in the house !
The task wasn't a celebrities vs commoners task, but it eventually took the shape.

Updated: 03 Jan 2018 06:19 PM
New Delhi: The Ticket To Finale-BB mountain task in is proving to be an uphill battle. The task has brought to front the major divide that existed but never affected the housemates before - the celebrities and commoners divide.

The celebrities Hina, Shilpa and Vikas teamed up against the commoners Puneesh, Akash and Luv in the task.

The celebrities teamed up and Akash gets eliminated from the task. Seeing the celebrities coming together, Luv and Puneesh decide to take them on and are successful in eliminating Vikas from the task.

Now it is Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde Vs Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma in the remaining battle. It is going to be really intriguing to watch which of the two groups  will emerge strong in the task.

According to reports the commoners will win the task.











