BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! The CELEBRITIES and COMMONERS DIVIDE gets STRONGER in the house !

The celebrities Hina, Shilpa and Vikas teamed up against the commoners Puneesh, Akash and Luv in the task.
The celebrities teamed up and Akash gets eliminated from the task. Seeing the celebrities coming together, Luv and Puneesh decide to take them on and are successful in eliminating Vikas from the task.
Now it is Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde Vs Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma in the remaining battle. It is going to be really intriguing to watch which of the two groups will emerge strong in the task.
According to reports the commoners will win the task.
Akash gets into an intense argument with Hina and she reveals that her sole motive was to eliminate him from the task.
Together, they eliminate Vikas from the race; leaving Hina and Shilpa to create a new strategy for winning this game.
Vikas Will be 2nd one be thrown out
Finally It will be Battle of Celebrities i.e Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde Vs Commoners i.e Luv Tyagi and Puneesh
Commoners will emerge Winner in the battle as Puneesh and Luv will win the task.
