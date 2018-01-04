 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG! Shilpa Shinde to get maximum votes in mall voting?
Shilpa Shinde fans gather at Inorbit mall in huge numbers.

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 05:17 PM
Shilpa Shinde fans gather at Inorbit mall to cast their votes/ Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 just got realer than ever.  Kicking the entertainment quotient up a notch , the makers have introduced ballot voting by real crowd in Mumbai's Inorbit mall.

As we told you earlier that the four nominated contestant Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde , Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi will have to walk into Mumbai's inorbit mall and appeal for votes from people present there. Voting will be done through ballot.

However, according to reports Luv Tyagi has won the ticket to finale and hence he is safe from nominations. Akash Dadlani will be reportedly replacing him in the voting round.

The latest pictures that are circulating on internet, manifest Shilpa Shinde's immense popularity.  The number in which Shilpa's fans have swarmed in at the voting destination, triggers speculations about her victory in the polls.

Take a look at the crowd rooting for Shilpa Shinde. The crowd has gathered at the Inorbit mall where the voting is reportedly going to be conducted.









Shilpa's fans are showing undeterred support for her. Hear it? The chant of "Shilpaaa Shilpa".









Who do you think is going to get maximum votes?

First Published:
