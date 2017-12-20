BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Rivals Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are bonding

New Delhi: We have always been telling you that the only thing static in the house of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is the changing equations between the housemates.Friends today, foes tomorrow and vice-versa, is what has been manifested on numerous occasions. The latest addition in this league is that of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Nothing unites better than having a common rival. The same holds true for Hina and Shilpa.They both have been arch-rivals in the show until now, however they are now bonding over Arshi Khan. We came across a short clip where the two celebrity contestants are seen bonding over contestant Arshi Khan. Both express their dislike towards Arshi Khan and discuss how she never tried to sort the differences between them, instead she added to the differences.Shilpa Shinde can be heard saying that Arshi khan is miffed big time at their bonding.Watch this clip that is doing rounds on the internet.