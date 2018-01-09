BIGG BOSS 11: OMG! Look who is coming for GRAND FINALE

Now in Bigg Boss 11 house, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are left. By the end of the week, show will get its Top 3 contestants. Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 11 will happen on 14th January and it will be a grand ending to the show.
As per the source of DNA, “Akshay Kumar will be present for the grand finale and he has readily agreed to be a part of the show.”
Akshay will be promoting his upcoming film, ‘Padman’, which will be released on 25th January.
Earlier there were reports of that a cold war is going to between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But talking about that, source said, “Akshay and Salman have always been great buddies. They never had fallout. They are professional enough to understand why the other one chose to do what he did. If there was remotely any tension between the two, the Bigg Boss episode would never have happened. Akshay happily agreed when the team proposed this plan during a promotional meeting,”
So, who you think will win Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.