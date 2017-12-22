 BIGG BOSS 11: Host Salman Khan IRKED at Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta's scuffle
Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta's scuffle has created a lot of controversy both inside and outside the house.

Updated: 22 Dec 2017 10:50 PM
Bigg Boss 11 Host Salman Khan is annoyed with Akash and Vikas/ Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 witnessed the ugliest scuffle in its history between contestant Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta. Initial rebuking which later heated upto become a physical fight , has become the talk of the town lately.

Reports have it that host Salman Khan is highly displeased with the show these contestants have put up. If the reports are true Salman will take both of them to task on coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

 



The fans are already polarised. Those supporting Akash are blaming Vikas for the chaos and are demanding his elimination for his misconduct. It is also circulating that Vikas kissed Akash on the lips, which falls in category of molestation. On these grounds the demand for Vikas' eviction is growing stronger.

There are also others who blame Akash for provoking Vikas.

However to know what the truth is , we need to stay tuned to Bigg Boss 11.

