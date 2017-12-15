BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Hina Khan SEES how Shilpa Shinde RIDICULED her TEARS



.@eyehinakhan and @lostboy54 get a chance to see what everyone has to say about them in the @cpplusglobal task. Catch this task, tomorrow at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/c4QRDP8sQQ

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017

The makers of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss know very well how to uphold the entertainment level in the show.Although the contestants themselves are enough to entertain the people, but when nothing is going on the makers know how to stir it up.The recent 'cp plus global task', is a privilege task where three contestants get to see footage of the housemates talking about them, behind their backs.Since Arshi Khan is the captain of the house she gets the privilege. She also has the privilege of picking two more contestants for this privilege. She chooses Vikas Gupta and her current 'friend' Hina Khan in the show .We told you how Arshi was disappointed on seeing Luv and Hina talking about her clothes.Now , Vikas and Hina watch the clips of their share.Vikas gets to see Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma talking negative about him . This will certainly make him more annoyed with Priyank.Hina Khan gets to see a footage where she is wailing badly to get out of the house and Shilpa Shinde is imitating her. It was of course a very emotional moment for Hina Khan to see herself crying so bad and others mocking at it.She also sees Puneesh and Shilpa talking about her and Luv's relationship.When the video ends, Hina is in tears.The rumble between Hina and Shilpa doesn't seem to end ever. She is going to lash out at Shilpa for being so emotionless in the next episode.See the video here.Was Shilpa right when she ridiculed Hina's emotions?