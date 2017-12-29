 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Hina Khan SHOWS OFF her skill of FAKING TEARS !
  BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Hina Khan SHOWS OFF her skill of FAKING TEARS !

BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Hina Khan SHOWS OFF her skill of FAKING TEARS !

Vikas Gupta is given a secret task by Bigg Boss to make any housemates cry. Look what trick does Vikas use.

Updated: 29 Dec 2017 06:48 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Hina Khan SHOWS OFF her skill of FAKING TEARS !

Hina Khan shows off her tears./ Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 celebrity contestant Hina Khan flaunts her talent of faking tears in front of Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta.

In a promo, we can see that Vikas Gupta has been given yet another secret task. The task is to make a housemate cry. Vikas uses a trick and asks Luv and Hina to check if they can cry without any provocation. He asks them if they can cry while sitting , just by bringing emotions. For a while, Vikas, Hina and Luv sit quietly brooding, to bring tears. Soon Hina breaks the silence by showing off her tears. She becomes the first one who can cry without any stimulation.

Vikas' face lightens up and he says "kya expert hai tu rone mein".

She then makes it a point to explain that those are not real tears.



Well, Hina just proved on a national television, that she can fake tears. Can this not backfire ?

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma evicted from the show

