BIGG BOSS 11: OMG! HINA KHAN and VIKAS GUPTA exchange barbs over ZUBAIR KHAN

New Delhi: The latest courtroom task in Bigg Boss is bringing out everybody's fierce side. A series of serious allegations has been started between both the parties in the court.After Hina Khan accusing Arshi for flirting with male contestants, Arshi's 'lawyer '(for the task) Vikas Gupta accuses Hina Khan for not taking a stand for Arshi against Zubair Khan.In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 11, Zubair and Arshi had got in a heated argument where Zubair's expletives left everybody shocked. He allegedly used abusive word for Arshi Khan's mother.Arshi had tried garnering support from the female members to take a stand against Zunaid's misconduct, but allegedly Hina Khan said that she didn't want to get into this matter.Vikas says that Arshi Khan was very disappointed as Hina Khan was a strong member and could have supported her.The argument again turned into a loud fight in which Arshi too gets involved.