 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG! Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's friendship BROKEN?
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma lashes out at Hina Khan for commenting on Vikas Gupta's dressing sense

By: || Updated: 21 Dec 2017 03:21 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's comment on Vikas Gupta's dressing sense aggravates an intense fight in the house.

Hina comments after looking at Vikas Gupta, 'Ladki dekhne aa rahi hai kya' (Is any girl coming to see you). This surely doesn't go well with him and emotional Vikas takes her comments personal.

Vikas warns her that he didn't make any comments over her clothes or dressing sense so she shouldn't do it too. Priyank also tried to stop Hina Khan for making such remarks but that provokes a fight between them.

Priyank in a recent video on Bigg Boss Twitter page, can be seen lashing out at Hina and she also seems to have no effect of losing Priyank's friendship.

Video ends with Priyank and Vikas hugging each-other while Vikas is crying.

Check out the video here:

 

