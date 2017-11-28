BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Did Hiten Tejwani try to make Arshi Khan jealous?



.@tentej is in a playful mood! But why is Arshi Khan getting jealous? Don't forget to watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBUnseenAction pic.twitter.com/U63MaegmXT

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2017

New Delhi: In the latest teaser released by Colors TV, Hiten Tejwani can be seen in a playful mood.Hiten has got to deliver some clothes to Shilpa Shinde. In a jovial mood, he comes planning with Luv Tyagi to make this known to Arshi Khan. He shows off to Arshi that he is going to deliver clothes to Shilpa Shinde. After delivering the clothes, he tells her that shilpa also gave him a hug when he was leaving . Arshi Khan says that it won't go on air so this stunt is wasted. Hiten replies to this in a casual manner saying he will do it again in the morning. Arshi couldn't help smiling at this playful attitude of Hiten.Arshi and Shilpa are not on good terms and they've fought twice lately.Hiten takes this opportunity to act as a pacifier. He genuinely enquires what is wrong with Arshi. She replies that she supports Akash, while Shilpa supports Bandagi and Puneesh. Hiten advises Arshi to keep Shilpa and her relation away from their differences in choices.Will Hiten be successful in the patch up of these two ex-friends?