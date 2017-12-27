Bigg Boss 11: OMG ! Priyank Sharma to get evicted this week ?



As per Latest #BB11 Voting Trend

Luv Leading with 60% votes

While Priyank 2nd 40% Votes

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 27, 2017

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 that started off with eighteen contestants is now left with only seven contestants, with two contestants nominated for eviction.After this week's eviction the show will be left with only six of them.Fast friends Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are in the danger zone this time. It will be quite a show watching who of the two will be the survivor.On one hand we have Luv Tyagi who is not a celebrity and this is his first shot in television, while on the other, we have MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma , who already has a huge fan-following.The interesting thing however is that Priyank Sharma is more likely to get evicted this week. If speculations are correct Priyank may have to face defeat from the hands of his non-famous friend.The voting trends of this week show that Luv is leading with a big margin.It will be quite surprising if Luv being a commoner , surpasses Priyank in popularity.Stay tuned for more updates about the voting trends. Do tell us who you have voted for, in the comments.