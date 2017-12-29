BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Arshi Khan's drunk video is going VIRAL !







New Delhi: It has hardly been a week of Arshi Khan's eviction from Colors TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 11, and she has started giving rise to controversies outside.As long as Arshi Khan was inside the house she was controversy's favourite child. She pulled off different stunts to keep the entertainment quotient of the show at peak. Her past scandals were the major points of discussion when the show was in its initial stage.Arshi had caught media's eye when she came up to speak about her and Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's sexual relationship, two years ago.Now that she is evicted and is outside, she seems to have caught up all the gossips surfacing about her while she was inside the house.A video of her is going viral where she is totally drunk and is seen singing "Arshi Badnaam hui Afridi tere liye".“Indian bolta hain Pakistan jao, Pakistan bolta hain idhar ayo, ab mujhe apnaega kaun?”