BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Akash Dadlani is the mastermind of the house?



Akash Dadlani is the real mastermind according to @lostboy54! Do you agree with him? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/jDK6VQYzs8

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 21, 2017

New Delhi: The BB poultry farm task has completely altered the equations of the house.While on one side we can see a new bonding between archrivals Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde , on the other side we can see renewal of bond between Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.Differences between Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are now surfacing.In an unseen footage we could see Priyank Sharma , Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta discussing how smoothly Akash dadlani is playing his game. Vikas says he is a very smooth player and is "beautifully" playing his game.Meanwhile in the dining space, Akash Dadlani discusses Vikas' double standards in the show with Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. He says Vikas is entirely different in the task and inside the house.He criticises Vikas' step of jumping upon Shilpa and Hina in the BB poultry farm task.See the video here.Who do you think is the real mastermind ? Tell us in the comments below.