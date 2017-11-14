 BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! AKASH DADLANI goes BALD to save BANDAGI KALRA
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! AKASH DADLANI goes BALD to save BANDAGI KALRA

BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! AKASH DADLANI goes BALD to save BANDAGI KALRA

After Priyank Sharma went bald to save Hiten Tejwani, Akash Dadlani also takes this bold step to save Bandagi Kalra from nominations.

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 07:39 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! AKASH DADLANI goes BALD to save BANDAGI KALRA

Akash Dadlani getshis head shaved to save Bandagi Kalra from nomination. Image: Twitter (The Khabri)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fans hadn't fully recovered from the shock of Priyank Sharma going bald, when yet another contestant loses hair. It's true. Akash Dadlani has taken this heroic step to save co-contestant Bandagi Kalra from being nominated.

The deal was that in order to save herself, Bandagi had to get Akash ready to get his head shaved. Initially Akash seemed reluctant but eventually he took this bold step and joined Priyank in the league.

 

This is how Akash looks after shaving off his hair.

 



Previously, Priyank had said good-bye to his hair for saving Hiten Tejwani . Now Akash does the same thing for saving Bandagi Kalra. With this step Akash has definitely won some hearts.

This week's major twist requires contestants to sacrifice something in order to save their friends from being nominated. Well, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani are definitely the high-scorers of this friendship test.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: These celebrity contestants get NOMINATED this week

trending now

INDIA
In less than 24 hours, 2 rape cases reported from 2 different ...
INDIA
Former Air India director named in FIR for stealing ...
VIDEO
Another alleged sex CD of Hardik Patel goes viral ...