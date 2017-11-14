BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! AKASH DADLANI goes BALD to save BANDAGI KALRA



Exclusive Akash Dadlani has gone bald to save Bandgi Kalra from getting nominated this week #BB11 pic.twitter.com/9u8VTYVrW5

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 14, 2017

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fans hadn't fully recovered from the shock of Priyank Sharma going bald, when yet another contestant loses hair. It's true. Akash Dadlani has taken this heroic step to save co-contestant Bandagi Kalra from being nominated.The deal was that in order to save herself, Bandagi had to get Akash ready to get his head shaved. Initially Akash seemed reluctant but eventually he took this bold step and joined Priyank in the league.This is how Akash looks after shaving off his hair.Previously, Priyank had said good-bye to his hair for saving Hiten Tejwani . Now Akash does the same thing for saving Bandagi Kalra. With this step Akash has definitely won some hearts.This week's major twist requires contestants to sacrifice something in order to save their friends from being nominated. Well, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani are definitely the high-scorers of this friendship test.