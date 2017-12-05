BIGG BOSS 11: OHH NO! This POPULAR contestant OUT of captaincy task



The #BB11 housemates seem to enjoy the BB Daycare task! Be a part of their fun tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/WkY2eGsYnF

— The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 5, 2017

: In the change of events, Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has the captaincy task before the luxury budget task. As we told you that in this captaincy task, every housemate will be fight for captaincy.According to the task, garden area of Bigg Boss house has been converted into BB Daycare and every housemate will have doll with their names and respective prams. Housemates will act as babysitters and they will have to take care of their respective dolls and their prams.Every time buzzer is played, housemates will have to park the pram in the parking lot. But the twist is that only one pram can be parked at a time. The housemate who doesn’t get parking for its pram will be out of the game.The latest update in this task is that Priyank Sharma is out of the task and has now become the ‘sanchalak’ of the task.Well, Vikas Gupta is again proving to be the real player in the task as he desperately wanted to throw Priyank and Akash out of the game.Check out this video:Who you think will become new captain of Bigg Boss house, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde or Hiten Tejwani?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.