Bigg Boss 11, October 4 Written update: Shilpa shinde-Vikas Gupta fight continues

Zubair Khan and Bandgi Kalra get into a fight when Bandgi accused him of being a double-faced person. Zubair reacts with his bitter words resulting Bandgi burst into tears.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)Amid all the fights and chaos, Bigg Boss announces a new task named Padosi vs Gharwale. Team padosi inclues four people - Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Lucinda Nicholas, Luv Tyagi and Mehjabeen Siddiqui.Activity area was made into an animal farm for the task. First part of the task Zubair and sshivani were asked to catch fishes from one tank and put them in nearby second tank. Sshivani and Zubair win the task by completing the task within given time by Padosis. Zubair Khan continuously provokes Arshi Khan, but she doesn't react and loose her cool.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)Akash Dadlani and Bandgi were given another task to bathe and feed a donkey. Akash names the donkey 'Jack' who enjoys his task to bathe the donkey. Benafsha Soonawalla was given the responsibility to feed the donkey who struggles to feed jack. However, Akash and Bandgi complete their part of the task within given time.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)In the next part of episode, padosis were asked to create their fictional background story before they enter the main home. They failed to keep up with their stories then Bigg Boss reminds them that they would be allowed to enter the house if they convince Bigg Boss that they are able to keep up with their fake identities in the house.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @ColorsTV)Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari fights on a non-issue. Arshi Khan takes Sapna's side through the argument. Sapna complains about Jyoti to the other housemates. Jyoti was counseled by Shilpa Shinde while Arshi Khan plays her part to fuel in fire in their fight.At end of the day, Arshi and Vikas were spotted talking over Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa has told Arshi that she and Vikas were friends in the past. Vikas denies this and says that he met Shilpa on the sets of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' only twice in his life.It doesn't go well with Vikas and he directly confronts Shilpa asking, "Why do you lie to people and say that we were friends? Why would I ever be friends with an actor who doesn't know how to respect people?"Vikas gets furious on Shilpa and asks her not to spread rumours about their relationship to get the attention.Shilpa ignores Vikas and starts humming, "Jhhot Bole Kauva Kaate." Akash intervenes their fight by singing songs.